Knicks Free Agency Means Nothing Without Right Coach
The New York Knicks and the rest of the NBA is approaching the start of free agency, but the team from the Big Apple has one need nobody else has: a head coach.
The Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau almost four weeks ago, but the team appears to be not much closer to finding its newest head coach.
CBS Sports writer Robby Kalland emphasized the team's need to find a new head coach as soon as possible.
"The Knicks biggest need right now is a coach, as they fired Tom Thibodeau and then apparently called every team in the NBA and asked if they could interview their current coach," Kalland wrote.
"They got told no by everyone and have shifted their focus to some actually available coaches, from Taylor Jenkins to Micah Nori to James Borrego. Hiring a coach is the top priority, because their vision for this roster and what it needs is going to be important in filling out depth going into next year, when they'll be considered one of the two top contenders in the East."
The Knicks have some needs when it comes to the players on the roster, but without the right person to lead the new and existing players, they won't have a shot at contending in the Eastern Conference next season.
This is one of the tamer years for free agency as most of the big-name gets on the open market have already re-signed long-term deals or resolved their team or player options.
Therefore, the Knicks won't be built or broken in free agency this year. The players on the roster currently will be the ones who determine how well the team does this season.
Free agency negotiations begin at 6 p.m. ET.
