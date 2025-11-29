Knicks Superstar Red Hot Since Return

New York Knicks superstar point guard Jalen Brunson suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain in the Nov.12 loss against the Orlando Magic. Brunson only missed two games, both against the Miami Heat, making his return against his former team. Brunson suited up for the Knicks in their Nov. 19 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, and since then the MVP-caliber point guard has been on fire.

First Game Back

Nov 19, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to move the ball past Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Brunson has ignited the Knicks offense and giving the Knicks fans a reason to believe in this teams championship aspirations. Starting with that game in Dallas, Brunson dropped 28 points and five assists against his former team, leading New York to their first road win of the season.

Double-Double Against Orlando

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In his second game back, Brunson dropped 33 points and dished out 11 assists in a losing effort to the Magic. This was Brunson's third double-double of the season. Brunson showcased his efficiency against an extremely tough Magic defense, finishing with a 57% field goal percentage.

Brilliant Performance in BK

Nov 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to pass as Brooklyn Nets guard Terance Mann (14) defends during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Next up, against their state rivals across the bridge, Brunson put on an efficient masterclass in Brooklyn. Brunson gave the Nets a 27-point outing while shooting 52.6% from the field and 44.4% from three point land, leading the Knicks to a 113-100 win.

Dominant Performance Against the Hornets

Nov 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to pass during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Against a rebuilding Charlotte Hornets lead by star guard LaMelo Ball, Brunson flashed his superstardom and gave a reminder to many, that he is the best point guard in the Eastern Conference. Brunson finished the ball game totaling 33 points while shooting exactly 50% from the field on 28 shot attempts.

Outduels a Two-Time MVP in NBA Cup Game

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles as Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Most recently, Brunson continued this hot streak against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the up-and-down Milwaukee Bucks, who have been a loser of six straight before this contest. This was an NBA Cup Group Play game, which added stakes for both teams.

Brunson, while sharing the floor with a two-time MVP and NBA champion in Antetokounmpo, was by far the best player on the floor. Brunson scored a total of 37 points on outstanding efficiency. The all-star guard shot 57% from the field and an impressive 66.7% from three, also adding in 9/10 shooting from the free throw line. Brunson's outstanding efforts lead New York to a 118-109 win.

MVP Consideration

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Since the return of their superstar point guard, the Knicks have been winners of four out of their last five games. Brunson in that stretched has averaged 31.6 points and 5.4 assists, while shooting 52.7% from the field and 40.5% from three.

Brunson has proven his worth to the Knicks and that he is the engine that gets the team going on the offensive side. The Knicks offense seems to flow better and get open looks on a consistent basis due to Brunson's ability to create.

"He should be talked about right now, and it's early, but as a potential MVP," Knicks head coach Mike Brown said in the postgame conference following the win over Milwaukee.

- Mike Brown on Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/gUZ1RjSkxt — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 29, 2025

With Brunson playing on this level, the Knicks should be considered one of the elite teams in the East and Brunson should be climbing up the MVP ladder heading into the New Year.

