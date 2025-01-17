NBA Writer Offers Knicks, Steph Curry Trade
Stephen Curry is one of the best guards to ever play in the NBA. He has killed the New York Knicks many times over the years. While he has played with the Golden State Warriors throughout his whole career thus far, could he ever play elsewhere?
The idea of Curry playing for the Knicks is fun to think about. It's not likely to happen, but nothing is ever impossible in professional sports.
One NBA writer has suggested a wild idea that would land Curry in New York. Many fans will hate it, same will love it, but it's an idea nonetheless.
Dean Simon of The Sporting News has offered an idea of the Knicks trading Jalen Brunson for Curry. He thinks that due to the Warriors' struggles this season, they're more likely to be open to trading Curry now than ever before.
"While it’s certainly not a negative that Brunson has become one of the best point guards in the league today, it may be worth mentioning that their front office could look to swing for the fences and acquire one of the greatest point guards in the history of the sport," Simon wrote.
"Specifically, the team could target Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors due to his potential ability to mesh well within New York’s offense alongside the sharpshooting Towns."
Not only would New York have to move Brunson back to Golden State, they would need to include some other pieces. Simon has an idea of some names who could be thrown into the deal.
"In order for a trade to be completed, New York would have to play around with certain pieces like Jericho Sims, Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride and others for financial reasons along with providing Golden State future first-round draft capital," he wrote.
Trading Brunson for Curry is almost certainly never going to happen. But, no one can say that it 100 percent won't.
Brunson is just 28 years old, while Curry is now 36. That alone would make this move a dangerous one for the Knicks.
So far this season, Curry has been averaging 22.9 points, 6.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 41.6 percent from three-point range. Brunson, on the other hand, is averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game with shooting percentages of 48.7 percent overall and 38.8 percent from the three-point line.
New York should steer clear of this trade. Curry might "fit better" than Brunson alongside Towns, but the Knicks are doing just fine this season.
The idea of Curry playing in New York is fun to think about, but not at the cost that it would take.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!