Exclusive: Knicks Anthem Singer Talks Viral Moment
Even before tip-off on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, those in New York Knicks jerseys were making adjustments en route to triumphant showings.
Young artist Liceli got Thursday's game off to a roaring start, belting out a well-received rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" during pregame ceremonies. Her performance went viral after the game as she briefly paused to turn in the direction of a supposed heckler before flawlessly finishing.
Based in New Haven, CT, Liceli spoke to Knicks on SI about her her moment in the Garden spotlight via Instagram.
"I heard a very rude comment but was confused still, as if it wasn’t a hate comment that could’ve affected those around the person who shouted or to anyone around me or even me personally, which is why i had to pause and make sure everyone was okay and that it wasn’t an emergency protocol," Liceli recalled. "I then continued after making sure everything was okay and looking back at the video, it seems as though they did shout what I heard, which was “stfu you dumb sl*t."
"Of course, i’m not sure because I don’t know who was the one that shouted and spoke to them to ask “what did you say back there?!” However, i just brushed it off and was like “whatever". I'm very honored and grateful to have everyone’s love and support!"
Only adding to the love behind Liceli's clip was the reaction of Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, who reacted to her recovery with a hearty grin. Liceli did not see Towns' smile and perhaps indirect encouragement at the time but called it "such a real reaction" that made her laugh as well.
Recovering from an unexpected challenge perhaps foreshadowed the Knicks' fate on Thursday: New York got off to a slow start against the depleted Hornets but turned an early deficit in the first quarter into a 125-101 decision in its favor. Towns led all participants with 27 points and 16 rebounds as the Knicks (14-8) won their fourth in a row and stayed perfect on a four-game homestand that ends on Saturday against Detroit (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Thursday's game between the Knicks and Charlotte Hornets also marked the annual celebration of Garden of Dreams Night, a recognition of MSG's youth-centered foundation that brings "life-changing opportunities to young people in need."
Several young people were on hand to lead the Knicks into battle: head coach Tom Thibodeau added a few junior assistants to his staff while others heard their names called alongside the Knicks' starting five.
"Thank you to Garden of Dreams for being the most amazing and beautiful organization ever!! ikewise to Make-A-Wish CT!" Liceli, who has also sung at Radio City Music Hall, said. "As well as the Knicks and everyone cheering me on that night. I’m so honored and grateful to have everyone cheering for me!"
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!