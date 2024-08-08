Former Knicks Lead France to Gold Medal Match
Two former New York Knicks will represent their country at the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics.
Evan Fournier and Frank Ntilikina, who both are representing France in the Olympics this summer, are heading to the gold medal match after a 73-69 win against Germany in Thursday's semifinal.
While Germany took a lead in the first quarter, they were held to just eight points in the second by the stingy French defense. The two teams were tied 33-33 when they went to the locker rooms at halftime.
In the second half, France pulled ahead with an 8-1 run at the end of the quarter, giving them a lead going into the final 10 minutes. France extended its lead in the fourth quarter with a 10-3 run that was finished off by a 3-pointer from Ntilikina, his only attempt from downtown during the game.
Germany tried to come back, bringing it to within two points in the final seconds, but it wasn't enough to pull out a win.
Ntilikina finished the game with five points while Fournier also scored five points off the bench. No. 1 overall pick and reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama struggled, making just 4 of 17 from the field with 11 points. Former Boston Celtics first-round pick Guerschon Yabusele led the French with 17 points while EuroLeague star Isaia Cordinier added 16 of his own.
For Germany, Dennis Schroder led all scorers with 18 points while Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner added 10 of his own to the table.
The win gets France to the gold medal match, marking the first time since 1996 that the host nation will medal. They will face the winner of Serbia vs. United States, which is set to tip off at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!