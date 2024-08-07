Knicks Land Warriors' Draymond Green in Trade Proposal
The New York Knicks are always looking for ways to improve their team, and they aren't afraid of doing that in unorthodox ways.
Heavy.com writer Collin Loring pitches a trade idea between the Knicks and Golden State Warriors that sends Draymond Green to New York for Precious Achiuwa, Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson.
"A trade between Golden State and New York would have to be asset focused. How much draft capital the Knicks would have to forfeit is up in the air. But a band of middling contracts going out would warrant multiple picks attached," Loring writes. "Or, New York could put Miles McBride in the deal. His contract is considered amongst the best values in the NBA. That would turn the tides in any deal, and help the Knicks to hang onto future draft picks."
This deal would definitely be a huge shift from what the Knicks are currently doing. They would basically dump their search for a backup center by sending two of their big men to the Warriors. Green would turn into the team's center and the Knicks would revert to small ball.
The Knicks' best lineups may end up being the ones where Julius Randle plays the center spot as it opens up a lot of space for Jalen Brunson to operate with as he crashes into the lane. However, the Knicks need some size to work with in case they face teams that they need to have some size against.
A trade like this would only happen if the Knicks felt super confident with backup center Jericho Sims, who is on a partially guaranteed contract. The Knicks would also need to feel good about rookie Tyler Kolek and/or veteran Cam Payne taking over the backup point guard duties.
A deal like this isn't likely before the season, but if the Knicks need to make a bold move and the Warriors are going south, maybe a trade like this could come about.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!