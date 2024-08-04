All Knicks

How Much Can Knicks Offer Julius Randle?

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is officially eligible for a contract extension.

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) high fives guard Josh Hart (3) in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle will be able to sign a new contract extension as early as Saturday based on the terms of his previous deal.

Randle, 29, is entering the final year of his four-year, $117 million deal he signed in August 2021. While Randle has been strong with the Knicks, making three of the last four All-Star teams, his health and age make his contract negotiations uncertain. However, the Knicks are likely to come to terms on a deal. But how much can he make?

"Based on the league's veteran extension rules, Randle is eligible for a 40% raise in the first year of a new deal and 8% raises in all subsequent seasons," CBS Sports contributor Sam Quinn writes. "Such a deal would make an extension worth $181.5 million. Add in the $30.3 million he will make this season and he would be set to earn $211.8 million over the next five seasons."

That's a lot of money to offer someone who had his season cut short in January and had major shoulder surgery. However, Randle has more than earned that kind of money. But just because Randle can make that kind of money doesn't mean he will.

Randle's camp will likely enter negotiations with that number (or something very close) in mind, but the Knicks might want to have him agree to a smaller sum. Given how much of a discount Jalen Brunson took, the Knicks have saving on the brain.

Brunson took a discount to benefit players like Randle, who may not make a larger contract in his career ever again. Brunson is set to make $156.5 million for the next four years, which could be a baseline for Randle's deal.

Brunson doesn't care about being the highest-paid player on the team. That distinction goes to OG Anunoby, who is making $212.5 million over the next five years. The hierarchy doesn't matter for the Knicks; they care about winning a championship.

Randle is committed to that, and that will be on the forefront when the Knicks and him negotiate a new deal.

