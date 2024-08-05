Knicks Chasing One Team in Eastern Conference Power Rankings
The New York Knicks are making moves to become the Eastern Conference's best team, something they haven't been able to say since 1999.
However, they may be closer than they have ever been in 25 years after finishing No. 2 in the Eastern Conference standings this past season and coming within a game of advancing to the Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.
That's why NBA.com writer John Schuhmann has listed the Knicks at No. 2 in his Eastern Conference power ranking behind the Celtics.
"The Brunson-rebounding-and-defense identity will take a hit with the departure of Hartenstein, who was fourth on the team in total minutes last season. The Knicks’ rebounding percentage was highest (both in the regular season and playoffs) with Mitchell Robinson at the five, but Robinson has played in just 54% of the team’s games over the last two years and isn’t the defender or scorer that Hartenstein is. Team president Leon Rose will certainly look to add another rotation-caliber big man between now and February," Schuhmann writes. "It will be fascinating to see who closes games and how much Julius Randle plays at the five, so the Knicks can put their five best players on the floor. The hope is that Bridges can return to the efficiency of his last two full seasons in Phoenix (true shooting percentage of 64.5%) after registering 57.4% (below league average) over the last two seasons."
The Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks round out the rest of the top five in Schuhmann's Eastern Conference rankings.
The only major concern the Knicks face is what will come with the center position. If those concerns can be quieted over the next few months whether it be in a trade or a resurgence from Robinson, the Knicks could be seen as undoubtedly the best team in the East apart from the Celtics.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!