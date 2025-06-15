Former Knicks Guard Slams Tom Thibodeau
Former New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is no longer with the organization, and that is prompting one of his former players to speak up on what it's really like to play for him.
Veteran point guard Austin Rivers was with the Knicks from 2020-21, when Thibodeau was just starting as New York's head coach. Rivers played in just 21 games before they traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Rivers spoke about his experience with the Knicks on his podcast, slamming the organization and Thibodeau for how things went down.
"I'm not really a Thibs guy. I played for him, it wasn't the best experience personally, didn't treat me well at all," Rivers said.
"First day of camp, this is a true story... [this is] my first time really talking to him since signing there. Thibodeau comes up to me and says, 'Hey man, excited for you to be here. I wanted Derrick [Rose], but you'll do great. You'll do great.' And he walked away."
The Knicks traded for Rose a few months later, signaling the end of Rivers' brief time with New York.
"I don't even know where they traded me to, traded me somewhere that was gonna waive me," Rivers said.
"They didn't even do right by me. They traded me to a team that wasn't even gonna use me. So that whole thing where they brought me in the room... [was untrue].
"... They don't do business the right way sometimes. ... I've been holding onto this story a long time. ... So when you fire Thibs, I don't have any remorse."
Rivers eventually caught on with the Denver Nuggets to finish off the 2020-21 campaign. He played for the Nuggets the following season as well before spending the final year of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
