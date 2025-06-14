Knicks Players Questioned Tom Thibodeau's Preparation Tactics
As successful as Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks were during his tenure, his fit with this most recent version of the team seems far from ideal.
It's already been reported that several players spoke out against the two-time Coach of the Year winner in their exit interviews, prompting the team to pull the chair out from under Thibodeau mere days after the Knicks' elimination from the Eastern Conference Finals. Others aired out grievances publicly during the season, and we're hearing further reports that questions about Thibodeau's coaching tendencies persisted during the rocky season.
Knicks insider Ian Begley went in on the disagreements between players and coach, now going as far as to say that he may have failed to prepare his contending team for specific situations. He potentially cost his team from the chemistry they could've built up during scrimmages, never settling his differences with the confused players.
This only provided more ammo to players like Mikal Bridges, who memorably spoke to the media about the lack of balance in their offense to Thibodeau's irritation. They were very Jalen Brunson-dependent all season, and despite some heroics in the playoffs, their offense grew predictable when the Clutch Player of the Year ended up dominating the ball in every fourth quarter.
Ownership certainly heard the complaints coming from the media, the fans and, evidently, their own locker room, pulling the plug on the Thibodeau era after five years, eight total playoff series appearances and a 4-4 record in the postseason.
His run to the conference finals, inspiring as it was, wasn't enough to save him from the trail of disagreements he had with the men wearing the uniforms, whom the coach generally failed to see eye-to-eye with as the roster fluctuated over his half-decade stint.
