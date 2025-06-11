Knicks Insider: Kevin Durant Trade Unlikely
The New York Knicks' plans to bring in superstars to build on this most recent season's momentum continue sputtering out.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was the hottest name on the potential trade block, a perennial MVP candidate still in his prime capable of turning nearly any competent team into one of the best in the league on his own.
The Knicks were as aggressive as anyone in attempting to court the Milwaukee Bucks star, but after some speculation that he wasn't happy with his team's long-term plan, it's looking more and more likely that he'll stay where he's comfortable.
Giannis wasn't the only big name the Knicks hopes to welcome aboard, having also expressed considerable interest in Kevin Durant as another hopeful trade return.
This isn't the first time New York tried to bag the 15x All-Star, having made a spirited attempt in 2019 without much of an on-court selling point, but it seemed like the tables may have turned six years later. Durant's only looked unhappy through the majority of his stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, and the Knicks offered a life raft to the aging scoring legend now that he and the Suns are likely to split in the offseason.
As entertaining as his return to New York City is, one Knicks insider is doubtful on the team netting the Hall of Famer, calling the move "very unlikely to happen."
"I would guess that that does not come to fruition," SNY's Ian Begley said. "I think at the end of the day, getting something to the finish line, I would be very surprised if he ended up here in New York for many different reasons. If I'm a Knick fan and wondering which way are they gonna go, trade for Giannis, trade for KD, I would not put a ton of stock in anyhting you see on Durant and the Knicks at this point."
This report arrives in the midst of Phoenix's developing reputation as one of the teams to watch in the offseason, having already flirted with dealing Durant at the deadline, which Begley refers to, and they've already signaled their intention on dumping Bradley Beal as their admittance of failure to this uninspiring iteration of the Suns.
Even with momentum building on a potential Durant trade in the coming weeks, the Knicks may have to pivot yet again.
