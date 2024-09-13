Former Knicks Forward Finds Ironic New Home
The New York Knicks' trade for Mikal Bridges appears to be ending where it all began.
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Mamadi Diakite has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Phoenix Suns, which puts a particularly ironic bow on the Bridges proceedings: with Diakite originally traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the Bridges transaction, he is now set to take the floor for the Suns, the Knicks' newest starter's original NBA employer.
An Exhibit 10 contract is a league minimum deal that guarantees an invite to training camp. It can be converted to a two-way deal prior to the start of the upcoming season.
A Virginia alum who partook in the Cavaliers' 2019 national championship run, the 27-year-old Diakite was in and out of the Knicks' system over the last two seasons. He appeared in seven games for the NBA's Knicks last season, including mop-up duty in four playoff showings, as well as seven more games (three starts) with the G League club in Westchester, where he averaged a dozen points on just over 45 percent from the field.
Diakite was part of a couple of fringe roster selections sent to the Nets to acquire Bridges' services, a group that also included Shake Milton. Brooklyn also acquired Bojan Bogdanovic and five first-round selections in the deal before once again shipping Diakite off to the Memphis Grizzlies, who placed his contract on waivers in late August.
In Phoenix, the well-traveled Diakite will reunite with new head coach Mike Budenholzer. The two previously partook in the Milwaukee Bucks' championship run in 2021, which gives Diakite from a collegiate and professional ring. Diakite earned another de facto championship last season when he helped Westchester prevail in the G League Showcase Cup in-season competition.
In addition to the Knicks and Bucks, Diakite also has NBA experience with Oklahoma City, Cleveland, and San Antonio.
