Knicks Set to Continue 'Fan First' Program
Madison Square Garden is making sure that the price is right for New York Knicks and Rangers fans.
MSG announced the continuation of its "Fan First" program on Thursday, carrying forth the goal of "reach(ing) the loyal and verified Knicks and Rangers fanbases directly, preventing them from paying inflated prices for tickets on the secondary market and ensuring the legitimacy of their tickets."
"Knicks and Rangers fans deserve better than paying inflated ticket prices set by brokers on the secondary market," MSG Sports chief operating officer Jamaal Lesane said in the statement. "We launched the 'Fan First' program to put our fans first and brokers last, ensuring our dedicated fans can access the tickets they want at face value, and we encourage all fans to sign up ahead of the upcoming seasons."
According to data unveiled by MSG, entries for the Fan First program nearly reached six figures. Fans interested can continue to register at the Knicks and Rangers' respective websites.
The Knicks and Rangers will likely continue to be one of the hottest tickets in the NBA and NHL respectively: both are coming bittersweet yet successful campaigns last year, falling in the second and third rounds of their postseasons.
This time around, the Rangers maintained most of the team that posted the point tally in the NHL last year while the Knicks added yet another Villanova alum, Mikal Bridges, led to the fold led by Jalen Brunson by making a rare trade with their crossborough rivals, the Brooklyn Nets.
Fans are no doubt ready to raise the volume at MSG this season and both sides won't have to wait long to do so: the Rangers are but a dozen days away from their first home preseason game at MSG against the New York Islanders while the Knicks tip off the coming campaign on Oct. 25 when the Indiana Pacers visit.
