Former Knicks Player Wants More From Current Star
Jalen Brunson has only been on the New York Knicks for three seasons, but he's already given more to the franchise than almost anyone who's suited up in the blue and orange in the 21st century.
Aside from real playoff hopes, which he's helped supply in leading the team into seven different playoff series since moving east, he also left a lot of money on the table in trusting the Knicks' plan to build a contending team around him. Brunson could have emptied New York's piggy bank when he was extension-eligible last season, but took well below the maximum offer to ease their financial burden.
As it turns out, the Knicks may still want Brunson to continue sacrificing. They re-signed his old college buddy Mikal Bridges to his own contract extension last week, an indication that they're willing to give one of their big trade returns another chance after a disappointing first season with the team.
Former Knicks player-turned-analyst Iman Shumpert gave his take on the signing on NBA Today, as well as how the team can recoup the money they guaranteed through improved play from Bridges.
Shumpert called for Brunson to tone down his usage rate, one of the higher in the league at 28.9%. That equated to a lot of dribbling and a lot of self-created shots, which left Bridges in sort of an awkward spot after he'd spent his two abbreviated seasons with the Brooklyn Nets by adapting into a lead scoring role.
He tried fitting into Tom Thibodeau's system as a play-finishing spot-up shooter, but lost a lot of his effectiveness in drastically shifting away from the ball.
The Knicks aren't only buying into Bridges reverting back into an All-NBA defender, but finding his rhythm in Mike Brown's more creative offensive scheme. That will require an adjustment to how the scoring hierarchy is balanced, which should make them less predictable while making their newest investment more comfortable in his long-term home.
