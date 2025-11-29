Knicks Have NBA's Ironman

In a league that is defined by rest nights and load management, one man stands alone as someone you can call an Ironman. New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges has not missed a single game so far in his NBA career. Bridges has played in all 574 games in his career. The streak has stretched so long, it feels like somewhat of a gimmick, but no, it is truly the case.

Where the Streak Began

Apr 2, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Mikal Bridges (25) celebrate with the net after beating the Michigan Wolverines in the championship game of the 2018 men's Final Four at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bridges' journey of showcasing the absolute standard of durability began back in his college days where he was a phenomenal two-way star for Villanova. For his three seasons as a Wildcat, he played in every game, developing into that prototypical two-way versatile wing the NBA world knows today.

From his very first game in the league as a member of the Phoenix Suns back in 2018 to the current 2025 campaign as a Knick, Bridges has appeared in every game during both the regular season and playoffs, which is unheard of in the modern NBA.

The substance behind Bridges' streak is what makes the accomplishment that much more impressive. Year after year, he has ranked among the league leaders in minutes played, barely leaving the floor and never really showing signs of fatigue. Bridges is a coaches dream, someone that does not get tired, can put the ball in the bucket and gives it his all on the defensive side.

Bringing the Streak to NYC

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) drives to the hoop against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bridges' arrival in New York in 2024 brought the intensity and resilience the team needed at the time. The Knicks, under former head coach Tom Thibodeau at the time, were built on defense and toughness, which fit Bridges perfectly. Even after the Knicks decided to move on from Thibodeau for Mike Brown, Bridges remained the same player, this time is showing more flashes of aggression offensively.

As he continues this impressive feat under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, the Knicks faithful is getting a dose of someone who truly leaves his blood, sweat and tears on the hardwood. Bridges ability to guard multiple positions, shoot the three ball, drive to the hoop, play off-ball and take on the opponent's top perimeter assignment, makes him one of the more valuable pieces in a potential Knicks championship run.

So far this season, Bridges has grown on both sides of the ball. With the team dealing with injuries early on, Bridges' ability to remain reliable has slowly become the backbone of this Knicks team. Bridges' style of play is what every championship caliber team needs.

His defensive versatility, unselfish offensive game and nonstop motor, mixed with his ability to play every single game makes Bridges one of a kind, especially in this generation of basketball, it makes him an Ironman.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!