Former Knicks Center Purchases Stake in Renowned German Club
Isaiah Hartenstein left the New York Knicks to chase big bucks. It looks like he has found a place to spend them.
Hartenstein, currently stationed with the Oklahoma City Thunder has joined the ownership group of renowned German basketball club with Ratiopharm Ulm, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape. The veteran center spent the prior two NBA seasons in New York and currently reps the Western Conference-leading Thunder.
"I got involved because I was searching for a German team that I could be a part of—one that, if I were younger and trying to make the next level, would get me there. I feel like they do a great job of developing young talent & helping them advance in their careers,” Hartenstein said, per Spears. "“The team is well-run, and even though they focus on helping players take the next step, they remain competitive. That mix was really exciting for me. And growing up, I always loved the fans they had.”
Ratiopharm Ulm is one of the more accomplished European clubs of the new century, remaining stationed in Basketball Bundesliga for nearly two decades. The team won its first Bundesliga title in 2022-23 and was a runner-up in the German Cup staged last year. Back in October, the team earned a stateside showcase when they faced the Portland Trail Blazers in a Pacific Northwest exhibition.
The NBA Draft has taken advantage of recent entrants on Ratiopharm Ulm, as recent alumni includes current Knicks rookie and their most recent first-round pick Pacome Dadiet. Other current NBA talents to take to their hardwood include Javonte Green and Daniel Theis. Current stars Noa Essengue and Ben Saraf are projected to be first-round picks come June.
This purchase is the latest landmark in a banner year for Hartenstein, who established himself as a lasting NBA contributor during his two seasons with the Knicks. He became New York's starting center once Mitchell Robinson's 2023-24 campaign was erased by injuries and later inked a three-year, $87 million contract with the Thunder, who desperately sought to solve their rebounding problems.
The gambit has paid off: entering Friday play, Oklahoma City (24-5) boasts the second-best record in basketball and Hartenstein is averaging a serendipitous double-double at 12.6 points and rebounds apiece, both career-highs, after missing the first 15 games thanks to a hand injury sustained in the preseason.
Hartenstein will make his return to Madison Square Garden next month on Jan. 10, a week after the two sides do battle in Oklahoma City.
