Knicks Rivals Called Out By 'Sopranos' Star
Carmela Soprano wants to arrange a sit-down with New York Knicks' rival Joel Embiid.
Edie Falco, best-known for her role as mob wife Carmela on the HBO drama "The Sopranos," waged verbal war on the Knicks' enemies as she appeared on the latest episode of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's "Roommates Show" web series.
Falco took particular issue with Embiid and TJ McConnell, who have gained significant levels of notoriety among Knicks fans for their antics last postseason.
"Joel Embiid, he’s mean,” Falco began her rant. “He elbowed you (Brunson) in a game last year and I was going to go after him. That’s how bad it was. Then I think I’ve seen you guys play since then and you guys are all like cool with each other. I’m like, ‘You don’t hold a grudge?' He just walked past you and elbowed you in a middle of a game!”
Embiid brought the Knicks to the brink on several occasions over the six-game series and many New Yorkers still seethe over the way he played against their squad. Of note, Embiid engaged Knicks center Mitchell Robinson in several physical encounters under the basket and many have blamed him for Robinson's continued absence as the latter continues to work off ankle injuries.
Brunson admitted that while he indeed holds grudges, he has maintained a fairly stable relationship with Embiid amidst the Knicks' rivalry with The City of Brotherly Love.
"I’ve known Joel from before I even got in the league. I’ve met him a couple times. It’s just respect there," Brunson said. "I think there’s a certain line where there’s respect and you’re all competing and once it’s done, it’s good. I wouldn’t say it’s cool, I would say it’s good.”
Falco had further disdain for McConnell, the Indiana Pacers depth star who became equally reviled for his clutch antics in the ensuing conference semifinal series. The "Nurse Jackie" star roasted McConnell in a way that would make Paulie Walnuts proud.
"I don't like that little guy ... forget it, I should stop it at that," Falco laughed, before being encouraged by Brunson and Hart to finish her thought. "Like an Irish name, McConnell, or something? ... I want to punch him in the face."
Both Brunson and Hart claimed to "love" McConnell but Hart fully admitted that he too would like to join Falco in such an endeavor. Hart has routinely used speaking opportunities to offer tongue-in-cheek jabs at McConnell: for example, he referred to the lasting veteran as "an annoying little s---" prior to last postseason's get-together and also jokingly stated that "killing him" would be a better alternative to fighting.
Born in Brooklyn and raised on Long Island, Falco is one of several Soprano regulars — along with Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa — who routinely receive big cheers when she's shown to be situated at the courtside seating at Madison Square Garden.
Falco told Brunson, Hart, and co-host/entrepreneur Matt Hillman that she became a fan of the team during her time on the series, which ran for six seasons on HBO, though she has taken humorous offense to several recent trades, namely those of Donte DiVincenzo, Immanuel Quickley, and Julius Randle. With "present company excluded," she named Carmelo Anthony her favorite Knick after his brief guest turn on an episode "Nurse Jackie" from 2012.
Per IMDb, Falco's next project slated for release is "Avatar: Fire and Ash," the third film in James Cameron's sci-fi series due out in December 2025. She and other Knicks fans won't have to wait so long to see their team back in action, as Brunson and Hart return to action on Friday against the Orlando Magic (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
