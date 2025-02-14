Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With Warriors
The New York Knicks' 2018 lottery selection is headed off to the Golden State Warriors.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors have signed Kevin Knox to a ten-day contract after the All-Star break.
Knox has an extensive history with the Knicks. He was drafted to the team in 2018 and spent three and a half years with the franchise. However, the Kentucky product was never able to get his feet set with the star potential he was initially advertised to have
Knox appeared in 195 games for the Knicks, averaging 8.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 20 minutes a night. In 2022, Knox's time with New York came to an end, as he was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks where he would spend the remainder of that season.
Knox then had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, and most recently the Detroit Pistons during the 2023-24 season, but now, he'll join a fresh situation with the Warriors as a part of their second-half push of the season in a tough Western Conference.
The now-25-year-old forward has been with Golden State's G League affiliate before being called up to the main roster, averaging 19.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 16 games.
If retained past his first 10-day contract with Golden State, Knox would have an opportunity to suit up against his former Knicks next month. The Warriors are set to play against New York in Madison Square Garden on March 4th, which could act as a homecoming of sorts for the former lottery selection.
