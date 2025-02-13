Knicks Survive Hawks Through Jalen Brunson Heroics
If there was any doubt as to why the New York Knicks landed two men in the NBA All-Star Game's starting lineup on Wednesday night.
Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns solidified their cases in the highest-scoring game of this NBA season, as they survived a 149-148 thriller against the Atlanta Hawks. Towns put up 44 points (along with 10 rebounds for yet another double-double) while Brunson was right behind him with 36 more, the final couple creating the winning margin in the final 10 seconds of the extra period.
It took all their might after losing a six-point lead at the end of regulation but New York (36-18) goes into the break on a landmark note: the Knicks are now a season-best 18 games over .500 and the 36 wins that they have tallied prior to the All-Star break are good for the third-best tally in franchise history—behind only their championship season in 1969-70 (38) and 1972-73.
All Knicks—with the exception of Brunson and Towns, of course—get some much-needed rest, as their next game will be a home tilt against the reeling Chicago Bulls next Thursday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
