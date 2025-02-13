Report: Knicks' Legend Carmelo Anthony Joining NBA on NBC
New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony is reportedly getting ready to Roundball Rock.
Per Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Anthony is set to serve as one of the top studio analysts when the Peacock Network makes its return to the NBA broadcasting scene next season. Anthony is the second former Knick to get a call from the peacock, joining color commentator Jamal Crawford, who currently fills similar duties on a part-time basis at MSG Network.
Anthony, 40, is just about two years removed from his NBA retirement. His career is perhaps best-known for his seven-year term with the Knicks (2011-17) as he became a fan favorite and one of the franchise's statistical greats in a return to his hometown of New York.
Since his retirement, Anthony has remained active in the media scene: his web series "7PM in Brooklyn," hosted alongside comedian The Kid Mero, has received positive reviews and he is also the founder of the production company "Creative 7," referencing the digit he wore with the Knicks.
Anthony is now set to join the third iteration of the NBA on NBC, which is best-known for its work in the Association's turn-of-the-century heyday. Parent company Comcast signed an 11-year deal, worth $2.5 billion per season, that will showcase games on NBC's broadcast stations as well as its streaming service Peacock.
NBC's package will include high-profile regular seasons games as well as a postseason package that will include a conference finals set in even-numbered years. The network will also take over almost all of the NBA's All-Star Weekend coverage, which sets the stage for an eventful February, as NBC Sports will add the exhibition to its workload alongside Super Bowl LX and the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.
Per Marchand, Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle will serve as its top play-by-play men while Knicks nemesis Reggie Miller is expected to be brought over from TNT Sports' coverage, which will expire after this season. Though Anthony's collaborators in the studio have yet to be revealed, Marchand stated that Maria Taylor is "under consideration" to serve as host. Taylor currently fulfills the same role for "Football Night in America," the lead-in to NBC's wildly popular "Sunday Night Football" NFL showcases.
