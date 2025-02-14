Stephen A. Smith 'Disgusted' With Knicks
The New York Knicks (36-18) have accomplished plenty at the 2025 NBA All-Star break but it's apparently not enough to impress Stephen A. Smith.
The ESPN personality/frequent Knicks critic used his airtime on Thursday's edition of "First Take" to offer a shockingly scathing critique of New York's season to date. Winning nine of their last eleven and posting their third-best win total at the All-Star break in franchise history has done nothing to sway Smith, who has become well-known for his verbal takedowns of New York basketball.
"If you're the New York Knicks, listen: you're [ticking] me off!" Smith said to tip off his rant. "I'm really getting disgusted with this organization right now!"
Smith admitted that Karl-Anthony Towns is doing "special things" and Jalen Brunson is "balling out" but had harsh words for head coach Tom Thibodeau and his reputation as a defensive mastermind. The Knicks' last showing before the All-Star break was a 149-148 overtime shootout against the Atlanta Hawks and served as the highest-scoring game in the NBA so far this season.
"Where's their identity? The story of the game is that they gave up 149 points. A Tom Thibodeau team has given up 149 points. Where's Tom Thibodeau at?" Smith said, confusing the Knicks' winning total with that of the Hawks in his anger. "This imposter that's on the sidelines ... That ain't the Tom Thibodeau that I know and love."
Smith further claimed that having "one of the worst" defensive ratings in the Association (which currently ranks 20th of 30, though that has fallen to 28th in February) has rendered the idea of taking down the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics a pipe dream.
"The point that I'm making is, you look at them and their lack of a defensive prowess or identity, there's no way in hell that they have a chance against Cleveland or Boston," Smith exclaimed, claiming that talent alone gives them advantage against the other dozen Eastern squads. "This year, right now, I don't like their bench, I don't like their depth, I don't like their absence of a defensive identity and I'm looking at Tom Thibodeau and I'm like what the hell is happening?"
On paper, the Knicks have struggled to live up to their championship aspirations against the Association's elite: despite recent victories over current fellow automatic squads like Indiana, Houston, Denver, and Memphis, New York is still winless in five showings against Cleveland, Boston, and the Oklahoma City Thunder, the teams with the three best records at the break.
In defense of the defense, the Knicks are missing stalwarts OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson, each of whom seems on pace to return to the floor after the All-Star break. Anunoby has been dealing with a sprained foot after leaving Feb. 1's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with non-contact pain while Robinson has not played all season due to ankle woes. As Smith reluctantly acknowledged, the Knicks have won four of five while Anunoby has been sidelined, including Wednesday's narrow triumph over Atlanta.
The Knicks' next chance to impress Smith comes on Thursday when they host the Chicago Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG). They'll face the Cavs immediately after before visiting Boston again next Sunday, Feb. 23.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!