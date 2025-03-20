Former Knicks Player Slams Rival GM
Marcus Morris had a stop with the New York Knicks in the 2019-20 season, but he enjoyed a long career that began when he was taken with the No. 14 overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2011 NBA Draft.
Morris was drafted by then-Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, but the former forward doesn't have the kindest words about the one-time Executive of the Year.
Morey has always tried to get ahead of the curve in the NBA, and now he is trying to do that with AI, but Morris let out some strong feelings about Morey when asked about his approach to artificial intelligence.
"I don't trust Daryl Morey," Morris told Yahoo! Sports reporter Kevin O'Connor h/t Bleacher Report writer Scott Polacek.
"I just don't trust him. I think he's thinking too far ahead of the way basketball needs to be played. He's trying to do a whole new team. He's trying to bring guys in. He's flipping them in and out in and out in and out. Does he even understand the dynamic of being in Philadelphia and what guys you need to play in Philadelphia? Understand how the team needs to jell first before you start talking about AI.
"What does AI do? I understand the effects it can have in other spots, maybe the offense and the numbers and things like that. But telling you what guys you should choose and what you're trying to do? What has he won? He hasn't won in so long."
Morris was re-acquired by Morey in 2023 in Philly as part of the trade that sent his one-time crown jewel James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. Perhaps the events that transpired during their time together with the Sixers led to this distrust.
