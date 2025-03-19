Travis Kelce Teases Knicks Date With Taylor Swift
Ben Stiller thinks there's something about Taylor Swift and the New York Knicks.
Stiller is a mainstay in Madison Square Garden's courtside seats but one of his most memorable visits came when he sat next to the beloved pop star Swift during the 2014-15 season opener. While the Knicks endured a one-sided loss to Chicago that night, the "Severance" creator fondly recalled Swift's friendliness while appearing on the latest episode of "New Heights," the web series hosted by her beau Travis Kelce.
“She was there, this was, like, 10 years ago, and I was there with my son and she literally, we FaceTimed my daughter who’s a huge Swiftie, she’s 23 now," Stiller recalled to Kelce, with whom he'll appear in the upcoming sequel to the Adam Sandler classic "Happy Gilmore." "We had the best time. She was incredible.”
Amdist a 104-80 loss to the Bulls, Swift and model Karlie Kloss posted for pictures with Stiller's son Quinlin, who was clad in a Carmelo Anthony Knicks jersey. Touched by the story, Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion and the Kansas City Chiefs' longtime tight end, suggested a return trip that Stiller was more than happy to set up.
"I can hook that up," Stiller said with a laugh. "I’m sure you would need help getting in.”
No stranger to selling out Madison Square Garden, Swift has some catching up to do when it comes to chasing down the attendance record of fellow celebrity Knicks fans like Stiller, Spike Lee, and Tracy Morgan.
Nonetheless, she spoke lovingly of her Knicks fandom in a Time Magazine cover story penned by Jack Dickey shortly after she moved to New York in 2014. The Knicks, in fact, indirectly hosted one of Swift's first public performances during a halftime youth talent show at the turn of the century, creating what she described a "sparkly, magical opinion" of The World's Most Famous Arena.
"I love them .... Why does [a losing record] matter?" Swift said. "You run into a bunch of different, interesting types of people at the Met Ball ... and the most normal people at that event, every single time, are [then-Knicks star] Amar’e Stoudemire and his wife Alexis. I talk with them and hang with them every time I’m there. So I’ve always had this sort of love of the Knicks, just because Amar’e is so cool."
