Knicks Stars Get Brutally Honest After Tom Thibodeau Firing
The New York Knicks are looking towards life without Tom Thibodeau after he was fired earlier this month. However, that doesn't mean there is ill will towards the former head coach.
Jalen Brunson spoke about Thibodeau's firing on the latest episode of his podcast.
"Helped me become a two-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA," Brunson said h/t CBS Sports writer Austin Nivison.
"The things he's done for me, obviously individually, I'm so grateful for. He had a confidence in me that I knew I had, but it's great to see someone push me to be better. … To have Thibs do what he did for my career, I'm so grateful and thankful for. Not enough things can be said about what he's meant to myself and my career."
Brunson's co-host and teammate Josh Hart also spoke kindly of Thibodeau, thanking him for helping him grow in his career.
"I had a lot of instability in the early part of my career," Hart said. "He gave me that stability and the opportunity to flourish as a player and a starter in the league. I'm always gonna be forever grateful for him."
Hart also credited Thibodeau for New York's growth as a team throughout his entire tenure.
"He took the job when the Knicks were just bums, like 20 wins," Hart said.
"He was there for five years. Made the playoffs in four years. First Eastern Conference finals in 25 years. He helped Knicks basketball go back to the top level in the league. He should get a lot of credit for the foundation that he built."
With Thibodeau out as head coach, the Knicks are frantically searching for his replacement. As the only team in the league with a vacancy, the Knicks are expected to take their time in finding a new head coach.
