Mavericks Reject Knicks' Jason Kidd Request
The Dallas Mavericks were apparently not kidding with the New York Knicks when it comes to Kidd-ing.
A report from Shams Charania of ESPN states that the Knicks' request to interview Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd for their own such vacancy was met with a "firm rejection" as New York seeks the successor to Tom Thibodeau after his ousting last week.
Dallas is the latest to deny the Knicks' attempt at a coaching coup, as the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly likewise denied them a chance to get near their own respective bosses, Ime Udoka and Chris Finch.
Dallas, fresh off a disappointing season that ended in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, no doubt relishes making things a little more difficult for New York, which famously swiped former Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson off the free agency board in 2022.
The early stages of the Knicks' head coaching search have been peppered by rejections, as collegiate champions Jay Wright and Dan Hurley have likewise denied interest.
Kidd, who has at least two years left on his Dallas contract, has guided the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals twice and was in the NBA Finals at this time last year. Now left behind in the wake of the shocking Luka Doncic trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, the former Brunson supervisor is now set to lead the Mavericks into a new year likely headlined by Cooper Flagg, the presumptive top pick at this month's NBA Draft.
Despite the denial, one insider hints that the Knicks' pursuit of Kidd may not be dead quite yet: Steve Popper of Newsday noted that "despite this roadblock coming some in the Knicks organization believe the first no is not the end of pursuit of Kidd."
