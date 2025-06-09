Ben Stiller Drops Knicks Joke at Tony Awards
Reality still bites for New York Knicks superfan Ben Stiller.
The actor couldn't help but joke about his heartbreak over the Knicks' loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals while presenting at the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday.
"Theatre is my passion. The place where I feel most at home,” Stiller said shortly before he presented the award for Best Play to "Purpose." “The stage has been a constant sanctuary for me, dating all the way back to last week when the Knicks lost the Eastern Conference Finals.”
Stiller expressed mock shock at earning a laugh over his Knicks-based one-liner, sarcastically quipping that he “was told there’s a huge crossover between theatre lovers and sports fans.”
Broadway honored its finest while the Pacers battled the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The Knicks would've played in the Pacers' place had they prevailed in the ECF, which went to Indiana in six games.
New York's season ended eight days days before Stiller's presentation with a 125-108 decision at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Much has transpired since then, as the Knicks surprisingly ousted head coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons at the helm.
Radio City Music Hall, the site of the 2025 Tonys, was previously the site of several official Knicks watch parties that played witness to the team's first ECF appearance in quarter-century.
Alongside fellow actor Timothee Chalamet and tenured New York supporter Spike Lee, Stiller served as the de facto general of the Knicks' spectator army during the run to the conference finals, even engaging in verbal warfare with Indianapolis rep Pat McAfee. It appears, however, that'll it take a little while longer for Stiller to fully recovery from the playoff trek's heartbreaking finale.
