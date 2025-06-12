Knicks Take Auburn Big Man in Mock Draft
The New York Knicks are less than two weeks away from this year's NBA Draft, and they don't have a first-round pick.
However, the Knicks are still expected to select someone with the No. 50 overall pick, and they could add to their group of prospects to develop.
Yahoo! Sports writer Kevin O'Connor thinks the Knicks should look into taking Auburn big man Johni Broome with the No. 50 overall pick.
"Mitchell Robinson is a great interior defender, but his limitations as a free throw shooter can put a strain on the Knicks' offense," O'Connor wrote.
"New York needs another option to play at center. Broome is a super senior who brings a ready-made game as an interior finisher with a passing feel and tone-setting defense. Though his shaky jumper hasn’t progressed as much as NBA teams would hope, playing next to Karl-Anthony Towns would allow Broome to take the interior role."
Broome, 22, played five years in college. His first two seasons came at Morehead State before transferring to Auburn, where he emerged into the team's best player. In his redshirt senior season, the big man averaged 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game for the Tigers, helping them become a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Broome and the Tigers went all the way to the Final Four in San Antonio before losing to the Florida Gators, who went on to win the National Championship against the Houston Cougars.
Broome would be an interesting prospect for the Knicks if he were to end up in New York due to his sheer size and athleticism. If the Knicks move Ariel Hukporti in a trade to help land a star, Broome could be an ideal replacement to compete for backup center minutes.
