Former Knicks Star Involved in Bold Trade Proposal
The New York Knicks moved on from former star forward Julius Randle during the offseason in the trade that brought in Karl-Anthony Towns. He has found some success with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but is there a chance that he could be on the move again?
With the NBA trade deadline coming up quickly, Randle's name has been tossed around in speculation as a potential trade candidate.
Randle would be a very intriguing player on the trade market if the Timberwolves do make him available. He can score the ball and rebound at a high level.
That being said, a new trade proposal has been made that would include Randle being moved once again.
Ricardo Klein of Newsweek has suggested a trade that would send Randle to the New Orleans Pelicans, with Dejounte Murray being the piece heading back to Minnesota. A 2026 first-round pick would be attached along with Randle to the Pelicans.
Needless to say, that would be a major trade for both teams. Acquiring Randle with Zion Williamson already on the team would be a bit strange for New Orleans. They have very similar styles of play.
So far this season with the Timberwolves, the former Knicks' star has played in and started 43 games. He has averaged 18.9 points per game to go along with 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. In addition, he has shot 47.2 percent from the floor and has knocked down 33 percent of his three-point attempts.
During his final season with New York last year, Randle played in just 46 games. He was having a big year, averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his season.
At 30 years old, Randle is still a very underrated player. He has his issues, but overall he's a quality player.
It will be interesting to see if Minnesota ends up moving the former Knick before the deadline. At this point in time, there have been no concrete reports about him being available, but the speculation is starting to rise.
Expect to start hearing more and more trade rumors as the deadline gets closer. Randle is a name to keep an eye on.
