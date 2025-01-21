Knicks End Hawks Reserve's Historic Streak
The United States Capitol Building was perhaps the only thing more secure on Inauguration Day than the New York Knicks' basket at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks put forth one of their finer defensive efforts of the season in a 119-110 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, as they forced a season-best 23 turnovers from the arms of the Hawks and managed to make history.
By forcing him to go 0-of-4 from three-point range, the Knicks ended Bogdan Bogdanovic's streak of game with at least one triple at 110. It was the fifth-longest streak in NBA history and one of only five to reach the century mark.
Bogdanovic's streak ending against the Knicks is somewhat ironic considering what transpired over the summer: the Atlanta reserve drew the ire of American basketball fans when he appeared to mimic the three-point celebration gesture of Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony while he repped Serbia at the Paris Olympics.
Tensions somewhat rose when Bogdanovic performed the act (point three fingers to the head) in the direction of Anthony, who was seated courtside as the Serbians battled the United States' men's national team in the semifinal round.
Cooler heads, however, prevailed, as Bogdanovic declared his respect for Anthony in the aftermath. Anthony, for his part, was one of the first to congratulate Bogdanovic for his win in the bronze medal game, which saw Serbia take down Germany for the third medal in program history.
Funnily enough, Bogdanovic's streak isn't even the longest in Hawks history, as that mark belongs to Kyle Korver, who hit at least one in 127 straight games between November 2012 and March 2014 to create the fourth-longest tally in Association history.
Stephen Curry holds the top two marks at 268 and 157 respectively while Damian Lillard is third and 150. With Bogdanovic's streak over, Luka Doncic holds the longest active output at 92.
