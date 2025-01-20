Knicks Clip Hawks, Trae Young in Holiday Win
Only the good fry Young, and the New York Knicks finally pulled off the feat this season on Monday afternoon-into-evening.
The Knicks withstood a strong start from old enemy Trae Young, overcoming an early deficit to earn a 119-110 victory over Atlanta Hawks amdist celebrations of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Inauguration Day. New York took Atlanta for the first time in three tries this season.
Young broke loose for 18 points, all but three earned via the deep ball, in the first half, which saw Atlanta build an eight-point lead by halftime. Closer supervision from OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, however, limited Young to but nine points in the second half, while also taking away nine turnovers. Young was also a mere 1-of-6 with an extra point on the line in the second half, which saw the Knicks outscore the Hawks by 17.
Bridges wound up impressing on both sides of the ball, as 14 points in the third quarter, part of 26-tally output overall, helped permanently shift momentum en route to the win. Jalen Brunson put in a game-best 34 points while Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points with nine rebounds and seven assists in his return to action after two games off with a sprained thumb.
There's no rest for the Knicks, who immediately head across town to face off against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
