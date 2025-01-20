Knicks Insider Provides Mitchell Robinson Trade Update
Even without a 2024-25 game to his name, the New York Knicks' longtime center is the center of attention when it comes to the team's strategy at the upcoming trade deadline.
It stands to reason that the rollercoaster Knicks (27-16) will be active on the block before Feb. 6 as they try to stock up for a potential championship run. With most of their future assets sent away in the deals that landed Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, one of their most attractive assets is Mitchell Robinson, the seventh-year center that has yet to play a game this season due to ankle woes.
While Robinson's resume is decent enough, as the 26-year-old has forged a sterling role for himself as one of the few traditional centers left in the modern NBA, a report from Knicks insider Steve Popper of Newsday hints that his continued medical absences puts both New York and potential suitors in an awkward spot.
"The Knicks certainly know better than anyone what his status is," Popper said. "But speaking with league sources, other teams have little faith that he's not a risk without seeing him on the floor and that risk is the same for the Knicks and for other teams. Who will trade for Robinson when he’s had repeated foot and ankle injuries and can the Knicks count on him to get healthy and stay healthy?"
The Robinson debate, Popper said, holds up not only his fate but those of interior companions Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims: the re-signed Achiuwa is eligible to be moved and Sims "wouldn’t mind" a shift away from Manhattan but Popper notes that the Knicks are "hesitant to move one of them until they know if they have Robinson back." He also notes that "seems likely ... that Robinson won’t be in a game before the deadline."
Head coach Tom Thibodeau briefly updated Robinson's status, noting that he "hasn't been cleared for contact" prior to Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves but noted that he has been "making good progress."
“I’ve been very pleased with the way he’s approached the rehab. Very diligent. Working hard,” Thibodeau said, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. “He’s doing all he can every day, working on his conditioning. So he’s done a good job and then we focus on what we have to do with the team right now and who’s available, preparing for each game. But he’s done a really good job.”
The Knicks' interior depth has been cast in the spotlight with Towns missing the last two games with a sprained thumb. He is listed as questionable to partake in Monday's holiday matinee against the Atlanta Hawks (3 p.m. ET, MSG).
