Four Current and Former Knicks Make ESPN's Top 50
ESPN's annual preseason ranking of the top 100 players of the NBA allowed New York Knicks fans to be visited by the ghosts of tip-off past, present, and future.
With most of the upper half revealed on Wednesday (spots 50th through 11th), three active Knicks appear between 12th and 38th, with plenty peppered beforehand: point guard Jalen Brunson is the 12th man and will presumably stand as the highest-rated Manhattanite while newcomers Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges placed 30th and 38th respectively. Elsewhere, former Knicks star Julius Randle placed 48th before his first minutes with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Placing among the NBA's top dozen is the latest decoration for Brunson, whose breakout season propelled the hobbled Knicks to 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket despite several major injuries. He moves up 20 places from last year's list, where he placed 32nd after his Manhattan debut.
"The undersized guard is an offensive juggernaut who can manipulate tight spaces and create scoring angles with impeccable footwork and an array of high-level fakes," ESPN's Chris Herring wrote in accompanying analysis. "He put up historic showings and ascended to superstardom in the playoffs, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score 40 points in four straight playoff games."
The only player ranked ahead of Brunson in Wednesday's revealed was reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio.
As for those behind him, Towns dropped 10 spots but Dave McMenamin was enthused about his potential match with his new point guard. Towns comes over from Minnesota, who sent him to New York in exchange for a package headlined by Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
"The self-proclaimed best shooting big man of all time shot 41.6% from 3 last season," McMenamin analyzed. "The former Kentucky Wildcat should fit right in with the Nova Wildcats, particularly with point guard Jalen Brunson."
Bridges likewise fell a little bit after placing 33rd with the Brooklyn Nets last season but Herring believes he can get back on track now that he doesn't have to be the "primary playmaker" for a struggling team.
"Bridges' calling card, aside from his status as the league's iron man, has been defense," Herring said. "Playing alongside OG Anunoby on the wing for the Knicks, New York could have the best defensive wing combo in the league."
"It wouldn't be surprising to see Bridges' offensive efficiency increase this season, with the Knicks needing less creation and more of the elite 3-and-D play he showcased in Phoenix."
Having three active players in the top 50 is impressive enough and a sign of the Knicks' new state of contention. The Worldwide Leader's experts believed that, frankly, the Knicks could've had more: Baxter Holmes, for example, made the case that Josh Hart, who landed in the 61st spot (30 slots ahead of the year before), should move into the league's upper half.
"He averaged 14.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in the postseason, aiding a team that was beset by injuries," Holmes said. "I'm curious to see how newly acquired Karl-Anthony Towns helps the Knicks' rebounding efforts, especially given the offseason departures of center Isaiah Hartenstein and forward Julius Randle, along with Mitchell Robinson not returning until January from his ankle procedures."
"But it's safe to say Hart will again be a consequential figure in the Knicks' efforts to reach their first Eastern Conference finals since 2000."
Along with Hart, Anunoby (61st) and Robinson (82nd) appeared in the first batch, as did former New Yorkers Hartenstein (88th), DiVincenzo (75th), Immanuel Quickley (64th), and RJ Barrett (53rd).
