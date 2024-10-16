Liberty, Lynx Stars' League Lands TV Deal
TNT Sports had some explosive news for Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier on Wednesday before they do battle as respective stars of the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).
The sports division of Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it will carry games for Unrivaled, the upcoming 3-on-3 professional women's basketball league co-founded by Stewart and Collier. TNT Sports will broadcast Unrivaled games on its cable channels TNT and TruTV and the contests will also stream on Max.
"Our TNT Sports portfolio centers on premium live sports and our media and equity partnership with Unrivaled deepens our commitment to further expanding the depth of top-tier women’s sports programming we offer our fans," TNT Sports CEO and chairman Luis Silberwasser said in a statement. ”(It) presents an opportunity for us to shape and amplify the continued growth of women’s basketball."
View the first reveal of the court that will be used for Unrivaled games below, courtesy of TNT Sports.
In addition to the broadcasts, TNT Sports has also "agreed to invest an undisclosed amount in Unrivaled." TNT will broadcast games on Monday and Friday nights while TruTV gets weekend games on Saturday. The league is set to tip-off on Jan. 17 with games scheduled to be staged in Miami.
Unrivaled was founded by Stewart and Collier, who previously collaborated at the University of Connecticut, with the idea of offering a domestic option to their fellow women's basketball stars. All but four names on the 30-woman roster have been announced and that group includes Stewart and Collier's respective teammates Courtney Vandersloot and Courtney Williams.
All four have made major contributions to the Finals matchup, which currently stands at 1-1 in a best-of-five format. Stewart, for example, led New York with 24 points in New York's Game 2 win on Sunday, allowing them to recover from Minnesota's epic comeback punctuated by Williams' late four-point play and Collier's game-winner in the opener's overtime.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!