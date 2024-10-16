Knicks' Landry Shamet Leaves Games With Shoulder Injury
The ugly side of the preseason bit the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
Landry Shamet, envisioned to be on he Knicks' bench this season, left a sub-studded evening, suffering a apparent shoulder injury in the team's penultimate preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets. Shamet's right arm appeared to be at an awkward angle while trying to stop a Moussa Diabate drive and he fell to the ground in pain, clutching his right shoulder.
View the injury here, courtesy of The Strickland (viewer discretion is advised).
Tuesday was a day for the Knicks' reserves to showcase their work, as the expected starters (OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns) were all rested. Shamet was in the makeshift starting five and put up eight points and two rebounds prior to his departure.
Though he does not have a guaranteed contract, Shamet appeared to be on his way to securing a spot in the Knicks' upcoming rotation. Having previously played with Bridges and Cameron Payne in Phoenix, Shamet played 67 minutes over the Knicks' first three preseason games, notably scoring 16 in the opening against the Hornets back on Oct. 6.
“I don’t make the final decision on [the final roster spots], but I’m basing it on what [Shamet’s] done on the floor. He’s really done well,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said earlier this month, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “He has really good chemistry with Cam [Payne], and then when you put Deuce [McBride] into that, they’re very fast. You can play with a lot of speed.”
Shamet, 27, is set to enter his seventh season after entering the Association as Philadelphia's first-round pick in 2018. In addition to his time with Phoenix, Shamet has also repped Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and Washington.
The Knicks led Charlotte 92-89 after three quarters.
