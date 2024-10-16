Deuce, Dadiet, Depth Help Knicks Sting Hornets
The New York Knicks' understudies had their chance to shine on basketball Broadway on Tuesday night.
With the presumed starting five in street clothes, the Knicks allowed their backups a chance in the Madison Square Garden spotlight and the faith was rewarded with a 111-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
After working with what appears to be their full-on starting rotation in Sunday's showdown against Minnesota, the Knicks kept their healthy starters (OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns) on the bench. Precious Achiuwa posted a 20-point, 16-rebound double-double that included six boards of the offensive variety while Miles McBride (18) and Cameron Payne (16) united for 34 points and seven three-pointers.
The Knicks' rookies each took advantage of their extended session: while Tyler Kolek (2-of-9) struggled from the field, he dished out a game-best nine assists and also pulled in eight rebounds. Ariel Hukporti scored eight and rebounded five but the show was perhaps firmly stolen by top pick Pacome Dadiet: the teenage-French phenom scored 16 points in his unofficial NBA debut, all of them sunk the second quarter as part of a 41-point outburst.
While the Kniks (4-0) remained undefeated in early fall play, they did not escape Tuesday's game fully clean, as Landry Shamet had to leave the contest with an apparent shoulder injury in the third quarter. Shamet does not have a guaranteed contract but was a part of the Knicks' primary rotation during the the first three exhibitions.
Charlotte (2-2) has been victimized by the Knicks twice this preseason, previously dropping the opener on each side on Oct. 6. The Hornets, who were led by 26 points from Brandon Miller, face the Knicks three times this season, with the first matchup being a matinee on Black Friday (Nov. 29).
The Knicks close out their 2024 preseason slate on Friday night in the nation's capital when they face the Washington Wizards (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
