Four Knicks Moments That Sent Carmelo Anthony to Hall of Fame
New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony is about to be inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame after nearly two decades in the league.
Anthony spent time with the Knicks from 2011-17, playing his prime in the Big Apple. Here are four moments that stood out when evaluating Anthony's candidacy for the Hall of Fame:
Buzzer Beater on Easter
One of the most well-known moments in Anthony's historic Knicks career came in a regular season game on Easter. In Anthony's first full season with New York, he helped beat the top-seeded Chicago Bulls with a pair of incredible 3-pointers.
The first came with just a few seconds at the end of regulation where Anthony sank the triple to tie the game. Then, in overtime, Anthony hit the clutch gene once again to clinch the game for the Knicks.
Melo Ends Knicks Playoff Win Drought, Saves Season
Later that spring, Anthony and the Knicks reached the playoffs against LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat.
While the Heat won the first three games of the series and appeared to be on pace for a sweep, Anthony wouldn't allow that to happen. Anthony had 41 points to beat the Heat, winning the franchise its first playoff game in 11 years.
13-Game Win Streak
The following season, the Knicks truly began to click as Anthony had arguably the best season of his career. Heading into the playoffs, the Knicks got hot by winning 13 games in a row to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
One of the biggest games during that stretch came when Anthony dropped 50 on LeBron, Wade, Bosh and the Heat to win 102-90 in Miami.
Melo Breaks MSG Scoring Record
In 2014, Anthony beat a 30-year scoring record for a single game at Madison Square Garden, topping the legendary Bernard King.
Anthony exploded for 62 points on 23 of 35 shooting from the floor to beat the Charlotte Bobcats 125-96. Jalen Brunson came close to tying the record in 2024, but Anthony still holds the record as he goes into Springfield and basketball immortality.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!