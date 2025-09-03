Knicks Living and Dying By Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is the face of the franchise, so his success is linked to the team.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes thinks Brunson will continue to be the team's best player for at least three years.
"Jalen Brunson will play his age-32 season in 2028-29, putting him near the end of his apex years. The New York Knicks might be looking for a younger option to lead them by then, but Brunson doesn't seem like the type to give in easily," Hughes wrote.
"It's easy to forget Brunson wasn't even an every-night starter until he got to New York in 2022-23. He spent the first four years of his career fighting to prove he could handle a major role. Now that he's entrenched as the figurehead of a marquee franchise, the rugged lefty is going to cling to what he's earned."
"Because Brunson has been the main driver of New York's recent success, and because he's playing on a team-friendly deal, there's very little chance the organization will sour on him. Few players have built up more equity with a team and fan base than he has, which means Brunson is going to be welcomed in New York for as long as he wants to be there."
Brunson just turned 29 years old, so he is currently in what many would call a player's prime. How long that prime lasts will likely determine the timeline for the Knicks' title hopes.
If Brunson can continue to be one of the best players in the league for the next three years, the Knicks should be playing deep into the playoffs. New York is counting on Brunson to be the pillar for the Knicks' future, so the longer he plays at an elite level, the better the team will be.
Brunson and the Knicks are just a few weeks away from the start of training camp. Then, the team will travel to the middle east to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers to start the preseason. The first game in Abu Dhabi takes place on Oct. 2.
