Former Knicks PG Joins Dancing With The Stars
Former New York Knicks guard Baron Davis is leaving the gym to join the ballroom.
Davis was one of 14 contestants announced for the new season of "Dancing With The Stars" on ABC during today's episode of "Good Morning America."
Davis is on the cast alongside wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, social media influencer Alix Earle, Secret Lives of Mormon Lives cast members Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt, podcaster Hilaria Baldwin, comedian Andy Richter, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, The Traitors star Dylan Efron, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, The Parent Trap star and actress Elaine Hendrix and actor Corey Feldman.
Davis played for the Knicks in the 2011-12 season, and it was his final stop in the NBA. He tried to make a comeback with the Delaware 87ers (now Blue Coats) in the G League in 2016, but he didn't get back into the NBA.
Before coming to New York at the end of his career, Davis enjoyed over a decade of success in the league. He was taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, playing with the franchise as they moved to New Orleans in 2002.
With the Hornets, Davis was an All-Star in 2002 and 2004 as one of the top point guards in the Eastern Conference. In 2005, Davis was traded to the Golden State Warriors as the Hornets began to rebuild.
In Golden State, Davis led the Warriors to the playoffs in 2007, going on one of the most historic playoff runs in NBA history. As a No. 8 seed, Davis helped the Warriors get past Dirk Nowitzki and the top-seeded Dallas Mavericks, but they lost in the second round to the Utah Jazz.
Davis averaged over 25 points per game with the Warriors during the 2007 postseason, marking one of the highlights of his career.
Davis played with the Warriors until 2008 before signing with the Los Angeles Clippers on a five-year deal worth $85 million. Davis was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011 before he was waived, allowing him to sign with the Knicks.
Now, Davis hopes to win a championship, this time in the ballroom.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!