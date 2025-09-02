Knicks' G League Club Reveals 2025-26 Schedule
The hills are alive with the sound of New York Knicks G League basketball.
Westchester County Center in White Plains will once again host the Westchester Knicks for the 2025-26 G League season, a 50-game trek set to tip off in November. Schedules were released on Tuesday, and the Knicks' club will open on the road against the Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia) for a weekend matinee on Nov. 8.
The first 14 games of the G League season will make up the Tip-Off Tournament, with the event culminating in a showcase tournament in Orlando on Dec. 19-22. Westchester is the two-time defending champion of the event, defeating Sioux Falls (Miami) in last Christmas season's 125-119 finale.
Last year's Westchester Knicks finished 22-12 in the regular season and reached the postseason for the first time since 2019. Notable Knicks to take the floor for Westchester included TJ Warren and draft picks Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Ariel Hukporti. Westchester recently obtained Summer League standout Dink Pate in a deal with the Mexico City Capitanes.
This will mark the 25th season of the NBA G League, which was founded as the National Basketball Development League in 2001. The Knicks' club has been stationed in White Plains since 2014.
(All Times ET)
(TV Info TBA)
November
8—at Delaware, 1 p.m.
12—at Capital City, 7 p.m.
14—Raptors 905, 7 p.m.
20—at College Park, 7 p.m.
22—at Capital City, 7 p.m.
26—Delaware, 7 p.m.
28—Maine, 7 p.m.
30—Maine, 3 p.m.
December
3—at Capital City, 11 a.m.
5—at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
7—at Greensboro, 3 p.m.
10—Long Island, 7 p.m.
12—Long Island, 7 p.m.
16—Raptors 905, 11 a.m.
19—22: G League Winter Showcase (@ Orlando, FL)
27—Birmingham, 7 p.m.
28—Birmingham, 7 p.m.
30—at Raptors 905, 7:30 p.m.
January
1—Capital City, 3 p.m.
3—at Motor City, 7 p.m.
4—at Motor City, 6 p.m.
9—Stockton, 7 p.m.
10—Stockton, 7 p.m.
15—Greensboro, 7 p.m.
17—at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
19—at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
23—Windy City, 7 p.m.
24—Osceola, 7 p.m.
29—at Osceola, 7 p.m.
31—at Maine, 1 p.m.
February
1—at Maine, 1 p.m.
6—at Salt Lake City, 6 p.m.
7—at Salt Lake City, 6 p.m.
10—at Valley Suns, 7 p.m.
19—Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
21—Cleveland, 7 p.m.
23—Cleveland, 7 p.m.
26—Capital City, 7 p.m.
March
1—at Long Island, 3 p.m.
4—at Delaware, 11 a.m.
6—at Delaware, 7 p.m.
12—Raptors 905, 11 a.m.
14—at Noblesville, 6 p.m.
15—at Noblesvilla, 3 p.m.
19—College Park, 7 p.m.
21—College Park, 3 p.m.
22—Greensboro, 3 p.m.
24—at Long Island, 7 p.m.
28—Windy City, 3 p.m.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!