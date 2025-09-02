Knicks Prospect Suffers Major Injury
New York Knicks prospect Rokas Jokubaitis' European tour has come an early end, as the Lithuanian star endured an ACL/meniscus injury in his left knee during EuroBasket 2025 play in Finland.
Per Domantas Ubonas of BasketNews, Jokubaitis is expected to miss at least six months, though he will seek out a second opinion.
Jokubaitis, 24, has been a bit of an urban legend among those that keep an especially watchful eye on the Knicks' roster. Acquired in a draft day trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 34th overall pick in 2021 has embarked on an accomplished overseas career that has seen him earn both individual and team honors in stops like Israel, Spain, and his native Lithuania. Jokubaitis signed a multi-year deal with German club Bayern Munich earlier this offseason, presumably further delaying his Manhattan entry.
All the while, Jokubaitis' draft rights continue to belong to New York, which has sought backup backcourt help to complement franchise face and captain Jalen Brunson. To date, Jokubaitis' lone action with the Knicks has become in a pair of Summer League tours, the most recent coming last season. In that last Las Vegas output, he averaged 9.8 points on over 57 percent from the field, including 50 percent from three-point range in five showings.
Jokubaitis was injured while repping Lithuania in EuroBasket pool play, leaving during the fourth quarter of an 81-78 win over host Finland.
Through four games in Group B, Jokubaitis stands as the team's leading scorer at over 17 a game, outpacing captain and current Denver Nugget Jonas Valanciunas while again showcasing his prowess from deep at over 55 percent with an extra point on the line. Entering Tuesday play, Jokubaitis also ranks second in assists per game at 8.5, sandwiched by NBA All-Stars Luka Doncic and Alperen Sengun of Slovenia and Turkey respectively.
Jokubaitis' injury is a blow to a Lithuanian group seeking the EuroBasket podium for the first time since 2015. The squad has nonetheless secured advancement alongside Germany and Finland and will close pool play out against Sweden on Wednesday.
