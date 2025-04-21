History Favors Knicks After Game 1 Win
The New York Knicks are one step closer to advancing to the next round of the playoffs after beating the Detroit Pistons in Game 1 of their playoff series.
The loss extended a 14-game losing streak in the postseason for the Pistons, dating back to 2008. The win for the Knicks also has them looking strong for the rest of the series. In NBA history, teams that go up 1-0 in a series end up advancing to the next round almost 78 percent of the time.
The Knicks looked like the better team in Game 1 thanks to the efforts of Jalen Brunson, who didn't look like his sprained ankle was holding him back. Brunson had 34 points and eight assists in the team's win.
While the Pistons held an eight-point lead late in the fourth quarter, the Knicks were able to hunker down on the defensive end and come back with a 40-21 finish in the final frame. A 21-0 run shifted the balance back into New York's favor, and the Madison Square Garden crowd played a major factor in the victory.
This isn't to say that the Pistons cannot come back. Through three quarters, they clearly proved that they can hang with the Knicks. However, if they are to win the series, they need to find a way to steal a game at Madison Square Garden.
Detroit was able to do that in the regular season, but the playoffs is a different animal. The crowd clearly played a role in New York's run in the fourth quarter, and adjustments will have to be made from the Pistons if they want to come back in the series.
Roughly 22 percent of teams that lose Game 1 come back in the series, and Detroit is very much alive if the team can make some slight tweaks.
