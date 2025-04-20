Knicks Star Plays Coy After Fantastic Fourth

Stefan Bondy "Did you change sneakers?"



Jalen Brunson "Did I come out in different pair?"



SB "Yes"



JB "Then yes"



SB "Was that the key to your 4th?"



JB "No the Key was Cam Payne…"



SB "Why'd you change shoes?"



JB "IDK"



Ian Begley "Ankle bothering you?"



JB "Feels great"

