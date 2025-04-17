Three Westchester Knicks Earn All-G League Honors
As it turns out, Brown can do plenty for the New York Knicks' G League club.
Westchester Knicks center Moses Brown was one of 15 men honored by the All-NBA G League team, as he earned Second Team honors for his work in White Plains. Brown was joined by Chuma Okeke and T.J. Warren, both of whom appeared on the Third Team's list.
It was a memorable season for the Knicks' prospects, who finished atop the G League's Eastern Conference with the Osceola Magic. Westchester appeared in the G League postseason for the first time since 2019 and also became the first team to win back-to-back in-season titles at the Winter Showcase event in December.
The 7-2 Brown set several Westchester records, including the all-time mark for most rebounds at 571 and double-doubles at 28. He ranked fourth in the G League in offensive boards, the second-best tally in the developmental association's history. Prior G League honors for Brown include an invite to the Up Next Game held during NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.
A New York City native and an alum of Archbishop Molloy in Queens, Brown earned two NBA call-ups this season, notably averaging 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds in four showings with the Dallas Mavericks.
"I don't think Moses deserves to be in the G League," Westchester head coach DeSagana Diop told Knicks on SI earlier this month. "Hopefully he gets something and an opportunity to play in the league, because he's a beast. He's a beast."
Joining Brown on the G League honor roll were teammates Okeke and Warren, both of whom appeared in the NBA Knicks' preseason endeavors last fall. Okeke, who currently resides in the Cleveland Cavaliers' system, averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while Warren was Westchester's leading scorer with 23.7 tallies a game. That output included a franchise-record 47-point showing in a February win over the Cleveland Charge.
The G League season came to an end on Wednesday, as the Stockton Kings took down Osceola in a three-game set.
Former Knick Malachi Flynn, who briefly appeared on the team after coming over in the OG Anunoby trade in December 2023, appeared on the All-G League First Team as a representative of the Austin Spurs. JD Davison (Maine), Jaylen Nowell (Capital City), Oscar Tshiebwe (Salt Lake City), and three-time defending Slam Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung (Osceola) rounded out the top five.
