Carmelo Anthony's Unexpected Knicks X-Factor
Former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony believes that PJ could be NYC's key to a postseason victory.
The newly-named Hall-of-Famer Anthony put forth an unexpected x-factor when previewing his former NBA employers' upcoming playoff showdown with the Detroit Pistons on his Wave original web series "7PM in Brooklyn," reasoning that lasting New York veteran PJ Tucker could combat the Motor City's renowned physicality. Co-host Kazeem Famuyide brought up Tucker's name and Anthony rolled with the idea that he could be the difference-maker.
"We got to be ready to crash out in a way, controlled crash out," Anthony said to Famuyide and guest Spike Lee. "If [head coach Tom Thibodeau] utilized PJ, you could throw PJ in there to go battle [Jalen] Duren and [Isaiah] Stewart. P's ready, that's his type of game. He loves that type of physical [stuff], he loves when the game just goes and he can [mess] somebody up."
Tucker, who turns 40 next month, has been used sparingly since joining the Knicks in March but has gained a cult following of sorts for his veteran presence and animated reactions on the New York bench.
To date, Tucker has appeared in only three Knicks games though one was against the Pistons on April 10. Taking the floor on a night where OG Anunoby and Josh Hart were resting, Tucker pulled in six rebounds in 27 minutes and helped the Knicks' substitutes keep pace with a full-strength group on Detroit's side.
Anthony and Lee agreed that Tucker's playoff experience could also push the Knicks over the top: Tucker, for example, is the only active Knicks with a championship ring, earning his with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.
"He also knows the playoffs, he knows how to navigate," Anthony explained. "I just hope gets a shot. At least give him a shot."
While it's unlikely that the Knicks would make such a seismic shift to their rotation at this time of year, the organization has made a commitment to more Tucker: after playing for the Knicks on a couple of 10-day deals, Tucker signed a two-year contract on March 31, which will make him eligible for the upcoming postseason and beyond.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!