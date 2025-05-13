Insider Reveals Knicks' Chances at Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
The New York Knicks and the rest of the NBA are reacting to the news of Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially becoming available for a trade this offseason.
The Knicks have been rumored to be a potential landing spot for Antetokounmpo, and ESPN insider Brian Windhorst explains where New York sits in the sweepstakes.
"Milwaukee does not control their draft for the next five years," Windhorst said h/t Bleacher Report writer Scott Polacek.
"That means if you're going to the trade machine and you're putting together a package of draft picks where Milwaukee is going to stink for the next three years, that's not attractive to them. They don't control their draft picks. They need players back. They would also like draft picks for Giannis, and by the way, if you're gonna offer a draft pick for Giannis and you're giving him and creating a super team, the Bucks aren't going to be excited about getting your draft picks for the next few years."
"So ideally, the Bucks want players, and they're going to want other teams' picks. There are several teams who have this exact package, including San Antonio, Houston, and Brooklyn."
"That's one of the reasons why you say that. Now, because a lot of people are going to wonder about the Lakers, could the Lakers make an offer? Yes. Could Giannis come in and say, 'I am going nowhere but the Lakers?' Yes. And if that happens, that would increase it. But I don't think the Lakers or the Knicks could make an offer that's in the top five or six. But because Giannis potentially has agency in this, then you would say that his words would matter a lot."
The Knicks traded almost all of their future picks to the Nets last summer to acquire Mikal Bridges, so their package would primarily consist of players. The Knicks would probably have to trade Karl-Anthony Towns and one of either OG Anunoby or Bridges to get Antetokounmpo, along with a pick or two and maybe another young player like Tyler Kolek or Pacome Dadiet.
It's a deal that would be hard for the Knicks to make, but given their championship aspirations, it should be one that they eventually would do if given the opportunity to improve the roster.
