Knicks, Celtics Getting Healthier For Game 4
The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics appear to be getting healthier as their Eastern Conference semifinal series reaches a new level.
Injury reports for Game 4 of the series, set for Monday night at Madison Square Garden have no entries listed for the Knicks while Boston sub Sam Hauser has been upgraded to questionable after missing the prior two games with an ankle sprain.
The lack of injured Knick reps is certainly a good sign of anyone expecting Karl-Anthony Towns to make an impact on Monday night: Towns was noticeably wincing and holding his left (non-shooting) hand during Saturday's game, a 115-93 loss at MSG. Per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Towns was a full participant in Sunday's practice as the Knicks seek to secure a 3-1 series lead.
Hauser has played but four minutes in this series to date, as he left Game 1 in the second half. Boston has simply slashed itself to an eight-man set and has continued to enjoy sterling contributions from its second unit. Of note, Payton Pritchard scored a team-best 23 points in Saturday's win, which got Boston on the board in the best-of-seven series.
In another positive green development, the Celtics' list also doesn't feature former Knicks franchise face Kristaps Porzingis. The center notably missed the Knicks' first comeback in Game 1, as he remained in the locker room due to complications with a respiratory illness that previously interrupted his regular season. Porzingis has played in each of the last two games, albeit in a reserve's role while Al Horford has entered the starting five.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!