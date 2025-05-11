All Knicks

Knicks Fans Petition For Jalen Brunson to Appear on Statue of Liberty

A petition for New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson's likeness to appear on the Statue of Liberty has gained over 200 signatures.

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts to a call in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
At point guard, standing a t 305 feet from Villanova ... Jalen Brunson? If some New York Knicks fans have their way, it could become a reality.

A Change.org petition circulating among Knicks fans calls for New York City to "Honor Jalen Brunson by Temporarily Changing the Statue of Liberty." Formed by 24-year-old Knicks fan Jacob Nacht, the proposal calls for Brunson's face to temporarily appear on the iconic metropolitan landmark for one week as he guides Manhattan through the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

"The Statue of Liberty is a beacon of hope and freedom, values that Jalen Brunson embodies through his work ethics, community engagements, and sportsmanship," Nacht says in his proposal. "Transforming Lady Liberty's face for a week to Jalen's will serve as a unique tribute to his impact and as a celebration of his contributions to New York's spirit."

As of press time, the petition has obtained over 200 signatures. Nacht told Angela Barbuti of the New York Post that such a volume was enough to get it front of New York Governor Kathy Hochul, allowing him to label the concept as "more than just kind of an idea.”

Per Barbuti, Nacht, hailing from the Upper East Side, created the concept after Brunson's sterling performance in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, which saw the point guard doom the Detroit Pistons for 40 points, including the game-winning triple in a 116-113 triumph. That win secured the Knicks' playoff advancement in each of Brunson's three seasons, one of three teams to pull off such a feat (next to defending champions Denver and Boston).

Much like the way Lady Liberty gave hope to immigrants upon their arrival to America, Nacht claims that Brunson, the newly-minted Knicks captain, has generated similar optimism among Knicks fans after the two decades prior to his 2022 arrival produced just one playoff series win total.

“He’s really the one who changed things for us," Nacht. whose plan centers upon creating a "giant mask" of Brunson's face to go over Lady Liberty's, told Barbuti. "Even if they don’t end up winning the championship, he gave us actual hope to win. So I thought it would just be cool to do something to honor him and what better than to literally put his face on the iconic statue of New York, the Statue of Liberty.”

