Former Knicks Star Joins Kevin Garnett in Timberwolves History
New York Knicks fans looking for hardwood solace in the wake of their team's Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the Boston Celtics found only further heartbreak on Saturday night.
Julius Randle's postseason redemption tour continued in style with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who took a 2-1 series lead on the Golden State Warriors with a 102-97 victory in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal set.
Randle's tallies of 24 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds placed him next to Timberwolves royalty: in the 36-year history of the franchise, only he and Kevin Garnett have posted triple-doubles in the postseason. Saturday's output from Randle was the first since Garnett had his last of three back in 2004's opening round.
"He was incredible, man. Finding everybody on cuts, finding the open guy time after time, pushing the pace," Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said of Randle, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "That's what we asked of him, and he's been doing it at a high level. Can't ask for nothing better. He's making the game a lot easier for me, so I appreciate having him here."
In addition to taking a spot next to Garnett, Randle also became the first Timberwolf to dish out at least 10 assists in consecutive playoff games. Five alone came in the fourth quarter, which saw Minnesota outscore Golden State by nine en route to a vital road victory in San Francisco.
The Timberwolves are seeking consecutive showings in the Western Conference Finals against a Warrior group still facing uncertainty around Stephen Curry's health.
Thus continues the postseason revival of Randle, a former Knicks franchise face and one of the headlining pieces in the trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to Manhattan.
Injuries ate away at his last two postseason trips with the Knicks, including a shoulder ailment that kept him out of all of last year's run to the conference semifinals. Randle also struggled in the Knicks' infamous five-game loss to Atlanta in 2021's opener but has appeared to have gotten a grasp of postseason basketball in this latest foray.
“He’s a grown man, that’s all I got to say about it,” Timberwolves teammate Naz Reid said of Randle, per Chris Hine of the Star Tribune. “I think this has been the most healthy playoffs he’s had. Just him being him, we’re following their suit, him and Ant.”
