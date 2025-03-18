Insider Shares New Update on Knicks' Jalen Brunson
Unfortunately for the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson is sporting some extra footwear.
As the Knicks took on the Miami Heat on Monday night, Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN offered new intel on the Brunson situation. According to Hubbarth's report during the Worldwide Leader's coverage of New York-Miami, Brunson has had some fleeting time on the Knicks' practice floor as he continues to recover from an ankle injury but that the ankle in question is still adorned in a medical boot.
"I'm told he's still in a boot and he's done some very light shooting," Hubbarth said. "But the Knicks are focused on keeping swelling down and then increasing mobility as his recovery continues. They know that they need him right for the playoffs, so that's the priority at this point with under a month left in the regular season."
Brunson injured his ankle at the onset of the Knicks' recent five-game Western swing, landing awkwardly as he drove for two during an overtime session against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Knicks originally revealed that Brunson would be re-evaluated in two weeks but Shams Charania on ESPN hinted that late March/early April is a more realistic target in terms of anticipating Brunson's return.
Hubbarth noted the Knicks have a decision to make when it comes to Brunson's immediately future: not only must they ramp him up for the postseason but Brunson must play four more games in order to qualify for NBA postseason awards. The All-Star Game starter was averaging 26.3 points and a career-best 7.4 assists prior to his injury and would likely be a shoo-in for All-NBA honors if he were to reach 65 appearances this season.
