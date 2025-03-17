Stephen Curry Grades Draymond Green's Imitation vs. Knicks
Draymond Green might not have a lot of support from the New York Knicks right now but his teammate Stephen Curry has his back, at least in a matter beyond the Karl-Anthony Towns controversy.
Green heralded the Warriors' latest win, a 97-94 triumph over the Knicks on Saturday, by offering his own version of Curry's famed "Night Night" celebration. In the aftermath, Curry indirectly proved that imitation may indeed be the most sincere form of flattery.
"He's softened it a little bit. He's brought it down to where a pillow's supposed to really be," Curry said in video from KNBR. "I realized he does everything aggressive and with his whole body, so I'm giving that a solid A- effort on the 'Night Night' tonight. That was beautiful."
Saturday was far from the first time that Green channeled his inner Curry, previously doing so in a win over Minnesota earlier this season. He has apparently improved over time, as Curry remarked that Saturday's edition was "evolved."
The "Night Night" celebration has the user place his or her layered hands by their face to imitate sleeping, signaling a firm and assertive end to the game. It has become Curry's signature finishing move in many a Warrior victory and has been co-opted by New York Liberty star and fellow Bay Area shooting legend Sabrina Ionescu.
Green put forth his own version at the end of an eventful night: with the Towns-Green controversy taking center stage in the second and final meeting between the Knicks and Warriors this season, Green delivered the de facto dagger in the final stages of the fourth quarter. With less than a minute left in regulation, Green drove past Towns for a driving double that created a six-point game and jubilant chaos at Chase Center.
The Warriors (39-28) have been putting plenty of opponents to bed in recent weeks: energized by the acquisition of Jimmy Butler, the team has won each of its last seven and has leaped into an automatic playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Curry, Green, and the Warriors will look to tuck the Denver Nuggets in on Monday night as a Bay Area homestand continues on national airwaves (10 p.m. ET, ESPN).
